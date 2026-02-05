Apple chief boasts '24 F1 movies' as Formula 1 boss gives sequel update

Apple TV's Eddy Cue and F1 boss Stefano Domenicali have teased a sequel to the blockbuster Formula 1 movie.

F1 was released in June, 2025, and has since gone on to gross $631.5million worldwide and has earned itself four Oscar nominations, including 'Best Picture'.

Due to the success of F1, questions have been raised over a potential sequel in the future, addressed recently by Domenicali at an Apple TV press day.

A question from the audience as posed to the Italian by Apple’s SVP of Services Cue, saw the F1 boss respond: "Stay tuned."

Cue then joked about another movie and their link-up with the sport for the upcoming season. He said: "We got 24 F1 movies on Apple TV. I don’t know what the ending is. It’s the best unscripted drama in the world."

Inside Apple TV's deal with F1

It was announced in 2025, that Apple TV would become the official broadcast partner of F1 in the United States in a five-year deal.

Apple TV will broadcast all free practice, qualifying, sprint and grands prix from the 2026 season for American audiences.

Apple are reportedly paying $150million (£111.6million) a year for the exclusive deal, said to be worth up to $750million (£558million) in total.

The streaming platform's commentary has not been confirmed, but they are expected to buy either that of F1 TV or the UK's Sky network.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The 2026 F1 season gets underway on Friday, March 6 at the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The actual race takes place on Sunday, March 8 at 3pm local time (4am GMT).

Before the season opening Australian Grand Prix, two more three-day tests will take place in Bahrain (Wednesday, February 11 until Friday, February 13) and (Wednesday, February 18 until Friday, February 20).

