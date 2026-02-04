Kimi Antonelli now home alone (but admits Mum still comes to the rescue)
Mercedes starlet Kimi Antonelli has revealed that he's not only hoping to grow as a driver in 2026, but as an adult too.
The teenager is coming into his second season as an F1 driver, having impressed in flashes during his rookie season alongside the more experienced George Russell after coming in to replace Lewis Hamilton.
Speaking to Corriere dello Sport at Mercedes' recent car launch, Antonelli talked about moving into his own house in San Marino for the first time, and how his mother is helping with the 'big change' of...cleaning and doing laundry.
While the youngster admitted he 'didn't do anything' when he lived with his parents, he insisted that he likes having his own space, and being the one in charge of keeping it clean and tidy. (Note: are we sure he's a teenager?)
Antonelli: My mom helps at home...for now
Speaking to the Italian newspaper, he said: "The experience I gained last season makes me much more prepared. I'll know what to expect, I know this world better. I'm really excited.
"I moved a month ago, and now it's time to be the man of the house. I'm on my own, I have to take care of the house, clean, do the laundry. It's been a big change. When I lived with my parents, I didn't do anything. Now I have to, and I have to say, I like it.
"It's my home, I want it to be tidy and clean. I'm learning. My mom still helps me, but I imagine she'll soon tell me I have to make do. In any case, I like having my own space when I come home after intense weeks like the last two, spent between Barcelona and England."
Mercedes are the early favourites for the constructors' championship in 2026, with Antonelli's team-mate George Russell the bookies' pick for the drivers' title too. As for the youngster? Vying with Oscar Piastri for fourth on the odds list, with the oddsmakers clearly not having much faith in him breaking Sebastian Vettel's record for the youngest F1 champion ever by three years.
