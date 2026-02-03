Lewis Hamilton has had a promising start to 2026 with Ferrari in a year where he hopes to win a record eighth Formula 1 world championship.

He looks in a much more relaxed mood in the Ferrari camp, including fooling around with team-mate Charles Leclerc in their pre-season social videos. There is almost a settled vibe to the seven-time world champion now. I'll let you decide how much Kim Kardashian is influencing the Ferrari star's mood.

He has enjoyed the new car in the Barcelona shakedown, and it was also the 41-year-old that was fastest following the five-day private (but not private) test at the Catalunya Circuit.

Of course there are plenty of caveats there. I.e drivers not pushing to the limit, teams making sure that their car actually fully works as a priority over performance. So, let's not get too excited just yet.

But all the right noises are coming out of the Hamilton camp at this moment with Ferrari following what was a really poor first season between the pair after his blockbuster Mercedes exit at the start of 2025.

READ MORE: Hamilton all smiles as 'winning mentality' returns to Ferrari

How much longer will Hamilton race in F1?

Yet, there is something that cannot be ignored and that's time. Hamilton is getting on now. He is naturally past his best and no amount of experience can compensate for peak physical performance.

This also means each year from now is diminishing returns for Ferrari in their Hamilton investment. Year one is already a failure so year two cannot be seen as a settling in period. Hamilton now needs results.

How long has he got? It's difficult to put a certain timeframe on it but it's fair to say Hamilton has until the British Grand Prix to prove to Ferrari and F1 that he can still run with the elite.

That's five months from now and the 11th round of the season, just one short of the halfway point and in full focus of British fans including casual supporters. We will know by then if Hamilton is a serious championship contender or at the very least Ferrari's lead driver and holding his own.

Charles Leclerc beat Lewis Hamilton comfortably in 2025

Can Hamilton beat Leclerc?

The main criteria for this is beat Leclerc. It's no use being second to him again, even if it is a tiny bit closer. Ferrari are paying him the big bucks to win not to be a No 2 driver. If Leclerc keeps Hamilton at bay, then Ferrari will be looking for a much cheaper team-mate who doesn't cost as much and could do a similar job... someone like Carlos Sainz maybe (and even he could go toe-to-toe with Leclerc.)

Wins will be important too for that title challenge but even if he is still searching for his first Ferrari podium come Silverstone at the start of July, if he has the edge over Leclerc he will be earning his keep.

Hamilton has an option for a third year with Ferrari in 2027, so he can have another go at the championship then - even at 42 if his talent is still holding up.

For Lewis then, the target is getting ahead of Leclerc at the start of 2026, because he simply doesn't have the time to fall behind. As his pace gradually slows through the years, there is now no room to start playing catch-up.

If he is getting beaten again, third year clause or not, will there be any desire from either party to continue? Hamilton must come out flying in Melbourne in just a few weeks time on March 8.

F1 DRIVER SALARIES: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

Related