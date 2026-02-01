F1 star Oscar Piastri was left laughing after his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris revealed an ambitious aim he has failed to meet.

Norris became F1's 35th drivers' champion last year after fighting off Piastri and four-time champion Max Verstappen to clinch the title at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Despite it being Piastri who had led the standings for the majority of the season, a series of controversial team orders and a late resurgence in form after the 2025 Mexican GP saw Norris pick up the title just in time before the sport's new wave of regulations come in for 2026.

The Aussie driver may not have predicted a third-place finish in the championship last season but both he and Norris have now unpacked their 2025 predictions, with some proving to be much more on the money than others.

Norris didn't meet all his 2025 targets

In a video posted to McLaren's social media pages, the papaya driver duo unlocked the predictions they had made ahead of the 2025 championship.

On March 1, 2025, Norris and Piastri had laid out their thoughts about how they felt the upcoming season would go down, and before doing the same ahead of the 2026 campaign, they revealed their predictions from last year.

Piastri kicked off the unveiling, sharing that he had predicted nine different winners to take the chequered flag across the 24 grands prix, but in fact, only four drivers managed to do so; Norris, Piastri, Verstappen and George Russell.

Norris was more on point with his prediction that Williams would win a race or secure podium, with the Grove-based squad having achieved two thanks to new signing Carlos Sainz.

But it was a failure to meet a personal goal that got the biggest laugh out of the usually calm and collected Piastri, after Norris made his final prediction reveal.

"I put, 'I'm going to lose three kilograms'", said Norris, before Piastri cheekily replied: "How'd that go for you?"

The Brit then hilariously admitted: "I put on two kilograms," before the pair erupted into laughter at the ambitious aim.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Piastri and Norris will be back in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT) 4am GMT and 11pm ET. The first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain will kick off on February 11 until 13, before the second round continues from February 18 until February 20.

