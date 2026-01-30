Max Verstappen is a movie monster. That's not just our take, he keeps being called that by people in F1.

Zak Brown said it last year as the Dutchman was reeling in both McLaren drivers in the title race (Verstappen said he'd be fine with being called Chucky), and now he's been likened to Predator.

Now, the Red Bull driver doesn't have the height of the alien monster (played by 7'2 former basketball player Kevin Peter Hall, fact fans) but if there's anyone on the planet who gets to play with more advanced tech than the hyper-advanced hunter, it may be the best driver in F1.

So now the real question: why are we rabbiting on about Predator? Did Predator: Badlands end up being unexpectedly good or something? It did, as it happens, but that's not the point.

Get to the choppa!!!

No, we're talking about the new F1 regulation changes! Pundit and long-time IndyCar driver James Hinchliffe was discussing Red Bull's chances for the new season on the Red Flags Podcast this week, first backing youngster Isack Hadjar to have 'as good a chance' as any of Verstappen's recent team-mates to stick near him on pace.

However, with more to manage in the cockpit than ever when it comes to energy management, the new 'overtake mode' and active aero, the Canadian warned that Verstappen's mental 'bandwidth' puts him at an advantage compared to the rest of the grid, something the show's host interjected to call 'like handing the Predator more weapons'.

Hinchliffe said: “Obviously he’s [Hadjar] phenomenally talented and with a complete rule reset, it’s as good as a chance that anyone has. But, you read all the stuff now about what’s going to make the real difference behind the wheel in this new reg set, and it’s that extra capacity to manage energy and all the rest of it.

“And I’m sorry guys but there’s nobody on the grid that has more bandwidth in hand than Verstappen. So there’s a chance he’s going to be even higher than everybody. The gap’s going to even grow to the rest of the field.”

