Lewis Hamilton is one of F1's best paid stars, but do you know what he spends his money on? Pokemon cards.

According to Forbes, Hamilton was the second-best paid F1 driver on the grid in 2025, with a reported salary of $70million and bonuses worth $0.5 million.

And while other drivers flaunt their supercars as a product of their wealth, Hamilton opted to instead sell his collection last year, where he revealed in Baku: "I don't have any cars anymore. I don't have any cars, so I got rid of all my cars. I'm more into art nowadays. If I was going to get a car, it would be the F40. But that's a nice piece of art.”

The world of art further cultivates Hamilton's luxurious persona, with the champion also a prominent figure in the high-fashion world, most recently through his ambassadorial role with Dior.

Hamilton's hobbies

This link saw Hamilton attend Paris Fashion Week recently, where he was then interviewed by Vogue France.

It was during this interview the 41-year-old revealed what he has been spending all those millions on...and the answer is surprising. A card collection.

He said: "I'm card collecting. There's like Pokémon. Star Wars, athlete collectible cards. I used to collect cards when I was a kid, particularly for football magazines where you'd find all the players and swap them at school.

“I have a collection and it's just growing. I'm buying cards every week.”

