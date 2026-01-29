An F1 insider has claimed that Christian Horner's return via Alpine could happen 'quickly'.

During F1's off-season rumours ramped up regarding Horner's potential return to the sport, particularly through a purchase of the 24 per cent stake in Alpine owned by Otro Capital.

At Alpine's car launch prior to the Barcelona shakedown, team executive Flavio Briatore confirmed that Horner was interested in the stake sale.

The topic once again reared its head on the Sky Sports Barcelona testing show, as pundits Ted Kravitz and Craig Slater discussed Horner's potential return.

READ MORE: Audi suffer DOUBLE BLOW in Barcelona testing

Horner return could be soon

Slater not only confirmed that Horner was interested in buying Otro Capital's stake, but also added that after Alpine's last place finish in the 2025 constructors' championship means the team 'need leadership'.

“In a nutshell, it's the Otro Capital capital 24 per cent stake, which Anthony Joshua, Rory Maroy, all the celebrities have a little bit of that, but it is up for sale potentially," Slater explained.

"Christian Horner has made a proposal and the ball is in Renault's court. So let's see how that develops. I mean it [was] a bit delayed over Christmas because of the holidays, could happen quickly, might not yet happen but it's a complicated ownership structure at Renault which has to be negotiated through but yes, there is the potential for Christian Horner’s consortium to buy that stake.”

Asked by Ted Kravitz if it would be safe to assume some kind of managerial role for Horner should he successfully buy into the team, Slater said: “I think that would be part of the attraction, yes, to have him on board. They finished last, last time out. They need leadership, don't they? You would still say, despite the good people they have there, like Steve Nielsen.”

READ MORE: F1 Testing 2026 weather forecast - Latest today from Barcelona

Related