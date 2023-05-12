Hamilton reveals HUGE mistake drivers should never make

Dan Ripley

Lewis Hamilton has revealed one of the biggest mistakes a driver can make heading into a grand prix weekend that should be avoided at all costs.

Speaking ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed that while he is always looking to stay fit and healthy, he would avoid doing leg workouts just a couple of days before getting into the cockpit.

The seven-time world champion explained why it was such a huge error to make while speaking to ESPN.

"I wouldn't want to do leg day two days before getting into the car, because then you are like, 'I've got noodle legs!'" he said.

Hamilton's typical training week

The seven-time world champion though was keen to describe his typical build up to a grand prix and how he best prepares to keep in shape, revealing that he trains twice a day.

“Monday [after Baku race] was my day off but I didn't really use it as a day off. I did a 12k run in morning, then zooms all afternoon, and then in the evening did another one hour 30 minutes in the gym and that was muscle building strength work.

“Today I was running 6.30am this morning, a 10k run, got back had a summit,” he added.

“Then it was all core strength, glutes and hip flexors all that kind of working around the middle area. (The schedule) really depends on what you have got coming up.

Hamilton is out of contract at Mercedes at the end of the season and even at 38 still commands much value to any team in the paddock.

Although signs point towards him staying with the team he has won six of his world titles with since joining in 2013, Johnny Herbert has revealed how one rival team could convince him of a move out of the Silver Arrows.

