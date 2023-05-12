Verstappen has scary encounter with 'THE BEAST' in Miami

Dan McCarthy

Friday 12 May 2023 09:27

Max Verstappen has test driven what has been described as an "IndyCar Beast" at the Homestead-Miami Speedway as part of Honda Performance Development's ongoing programme.

The Red Bull star swapped open wheels for a tin-top as he drove a few laps in Miami following Sunday's Grand Prix, which he won in superb fashion beating team-mate Sergio Perez to the chequered flag.

Under the tutelage of former IndyCar racer, James Hinchcliffe, Verstappen took control of the very unusual-looking machine.

Combining the front end of a Honda NSX, the bodywork of a Honda CR-V Hybrid, and the power unit of an IndyCar, the Dutchman did a few laps in the 800bhp prototype car.

Verstappen's initial feelings were summed up by his opening gambit in the video, commenting: "I've never seen something like this before!"

Verstappen gets more thrills outside of F1

The CR-V Hybrid racer places a 2.2l twin-turbocharged electrified Honda V6 power unit and transmission underneath the bodywork of a Honda CR-V in order to create a "rolling laboratory".

The experimental vehicle has been designed to test out electric engines in racing cars as motorsport aims to become more sustainable in the future.

David Salters, president and technical director for Honda Performance Development, said: “The CR-V Hybrid Racer is our ‘rolling electrified laboratory’, to investigate where the talented men and women of HPD and Honda could go with electrification, hybrid technology and 100% renewable fuels.

"It epitomizes Honda’s fun-to-drive ethos, showcases electrification and it just rocks our car culture roots and racing heritage!"

Verstappen (right) has a Honda engine in his Red Bull

When asked how the car was to drive, an impressed Verstappen said: "Good. I like it! It actually has quite a bit of grip."

The YouTube video ended with the obligatory shots of the double world champion performing some doughnuts in the car.

