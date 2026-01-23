Ferrari F1 legend Ross Brawn has revealed the 'incentives' that will help Lewis Hamilton's performance in 2026.

Brawn is hailed as the mastermind behind Michael Schumacher's seven world titles at Benetton and Ferrari, serving as technical director at both teams.

The Brit then acquired the Honda team in 2009 and formed Brawn GP, who won the drivers' and constructors' championship with Jenson Button that same year, a fairytale narrative that still wows audiences today.

Brawn GP would eventually become Mercedes as we know it today, and the man himself was instrumental in the signing of, eventual seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton revealed that he was 'convinced' to join Mercedes after Brawn came to his 'mum's house' and showed him their team plans, which for Hamilton were the real 'selling point'.

Brawn on how Hamilton can be successful at Ferrari

Brawn recently made an appearance at the Autosport Awards, where he spoke to Sky Sports' Craig Slater about the 2026 regulations, and Hamilton.

Slater asked: "Lewis faces a pivotal year at Ferrari, he's 41, it was a difficult first season. How tough will it be for him to recover and make a success of this chapter?"

Brawn responded: “I think we’d all love for him to be successful."

“I mean, I’ve got a special place for Ferrari. I spent 10 years there, [and] I know how tough it is there.

“But, there’s always a fine line between a team gelling and not quite gelling, and it didn’t quite gel last year.

“But, I mean, if he gets incentives, if he seizes an opportunity, I think we’ll see a vintage Lewis. So, I’m hoping that happens!”

