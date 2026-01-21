Sky Sports F1 star returns after 2025 absence

A familiar face from Sky Sports F1's broadcast lineup returned for Audi's 2026 car launch in Berlin on Tuesday.

Audi became the fourth team to unveil their 2026 livery at a big launch at Kraftwerk in Berlin, where Nico Hulkenberg, Gabriel Bortoleto and team principal Jonathan Wheatley were all in attendance to begin the new era for the former Sauber team.

Interviewing the drivers on stage, however, was a figure who has been absent from the F1 paddock during the latter half of 2025. Sky Sports pundit Naomi Schiff.

Serving as a presenter for the British broadcaster since 2022, the former racing driver was last seen in the paddock at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix before going off on maternity leave.

Schiff celebrated the birth of her first child and son, Raphael Schiff-Dedieu, with husband Alexandre Dedieu in October last year and has since been sharing snaps from the off-season with her family on her social media.

The 31-year-old has returned ahead of the 2026 season and welcomed the crowd in Berlin, speaking to key figures from within the brand and team such as Audi CEO Gernot Dollner, team bosses Mattia Binotto and Wheatley and, of course, their 2026 driver lineup.

Audi's Sky Sports deal

Beyond one of their own hosting Audi's launch, Sky Sports have strengthened their ties with the brand in recent years.

In 2025, Audi signed a three-year deal with Sky Sports F1 to become their official sponsor, and the brand's iconic four rings have been at the forefront of their race, qualifying and practice coverage.

The deal started immediately last season, just in time for the F1 75 live launch at the O2 arena in London, the first time all the teams on the grid unveiled their cars at the same time.

F1 decided to forgo such an event in 2026, instead deciding to allow teams to focus on testing and the new set of regulations.

