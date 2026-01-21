F1 team return to ICY track after embarrassing testing mishap
Racing Bulls returned to an icy Imola for their F1 filming day after a 15km shakedown for Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson on Tuesday.
Before official testing gets underway in Barcelona, teams are permitted two filming days each year that allows them to cover 200km on each day. Teams can also partake in two demonstration events each year, in which cars can only run for 15km.
On Tuesday, Racing Bulls completed an extra test with a 15km (three laps) shakedown at Imola in their all new VCARB 03, before their Wednesday filming day.
However, their filming day was blighted by a typical January morning and a track covered in ice, with a white Volkswagen Passat testing the track before the filming day could commence.
Reportedly it was Lindblad and Lawson assessing the conditions, although this could not be confirmed from the shots of Imola.
Lindblad's outing with the team on Tuesday didn't get to the best start at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, where the rookie issue experienced some teething issues during the 15km shakedown.
The British driver lost control of the car in the Villeneuve chicane and ended up in the gravel, but luckily, the car didn't suffer extensive damage and was taken away by a recovery vehicle.
When does F1 testing take place?
There will be a total of three separate pre-season tests in 2026, with the challenge of the new regulations responsible for this extended testing schedule.
The first test will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from January 26 until January 30, which will be conducted in private.
Bahrain will host the first of the televised tests from February 11 to February 13, which will be split into morning and afternoon sessions.
Finally, testing concludes with another three days at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 18 until February 20.
#ArvidLindblad’s car after he spun at Variante Villeneuve earlier today.#F1 #VCARB #test #Imola pic.twitter.com/RBpD78r5VH— Jacopo Rava (@JacopoRava04) January 20, 2026
