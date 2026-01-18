Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has tested out the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC in an outing with Red Bull and their new F1 technical partner.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Verstappen's Red Bull squad announced they would be welcoming American automotive giants Ford to assist with the team's first in-house engine project, Red Bull Powertrains.

As former technical partner Honda make their full-time return to the sport with Aston Martin, Red Bull and Ford will go forward together to tackle the new regulations in hope of providing Verstappen with a competitive car for 2026 and beyond.

The Dutchman will be joined in the upcoming season by new team-mate Isack Hadjar, and junior squad Racing Bulls will welcome the only rookie on the 2026 grid in the form of Arvid Lindblad.

Ahead of Red Bull's F1 livery reveal and Ford's 2026 season launch this week, Lindblad and Verstappen took to the track to test out 100 years of Ford machinery, going head to head in various challenges.

For the cornering challenge, Verstappen opted to race the 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC, beating Lindblad by almost four seconds after the 18-year-old took on the course in the classic 1966 GT40 Mk II.

The Dutchman roared around the track in the latest Mustang, showing off the most powerful track-capable edition of the model yet, posting a time of 00:37.81.

Ford to debut NASCAR car at Daytona 500

Verstappen's Mustang outing comes just as Ford announced they would be debuting a new NASCAR Cup Series entry at the 2027 edition of the Daytona 500.

At the pre-season launch event—where Red Bull also unveiled their 2026 F1 livery—a production model of the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC was revealed and confirmed for entry into next year's NASCAR competition.

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance announced in Detroit: “I’m excited to announce tonight that we will, in 2027, take the Dark Horse SC and debut it at America’s racetrack with America’s race team, the Daytona 500.”

Though Ford will be likely to enter a number of cars into the 2027 Daytona 500, their new NASCAR car will debut there due to the iconic event marking the first race of the season on the 2027 Cup Series calendar.

The Dark Horse model was first introduced to NASCAR ahead of the 2024 Cup Series, with Joey Logano going on to pilot the No. 22 Team Penske Ford to championship victory that same year.

READ MORE: Red Bull finally gave Verstappen what he wanted

Related