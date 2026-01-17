Max Verstappen got exactly what he asked for during Red Bull's 2026 F1 car launch, as the champion revealed his thoughts on the new design.

Red Bull swapped Milton Keynes for Detroit on Thursday night, celebrating their partnership with Ford and a new era for the team who enter the big leagues as their own power unit manufacturer.

To mark this transition for Red Bull, at least aesthetically, the team unveiled a departure from their matte finish and instead opted for a glossier, brighter blue.

Their first Ford era design harked back to Sebastian Vettel's title winning years at Red Bull, and the team's latest world champion only had praise for their revamp.

Verstappen? He loves it!

Speaking at Red Bull's launch event, Verstappen was asked what he thought about the design and revealed that he has been asking for a return to blue for a long time.

“I think it’s much better. I’ve been asking for this for a while so this is great. I like the shine and blue is my favourite colour and also the red logo on its back," he said.

Alongside Red Bull, their sister team also unveiled their car at the Ford mega launch, although Racing Bulls' design didn't differ too much from last year showcasing the same white finish.

Looks aren't everything, however, and when pondering what the future held in the RB22, Verstappen continued: "It is all still a bit unknown with the engine and the dimension of the car has changed a bit.

"For us drivers, initially it will take a bit of time to adjust and important on test days to get our laps in and optimise as much as possible. It is always better to have an ending like that (2025) and everybody is excited to start a new chapter."

