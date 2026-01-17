Alex Albon names F1 star who would be 'BEST MAN at his wedding'
Alex Albon has revealed which F1 star on the grid would be the best man at his wedding.
The Williams driver recently announced his engagement to professional golfer Lily Muni, taking to social media with a candid film pic where the pair showed of their engagement ring.
Following the announcement, a TikTok has emerged from last year where Albon answered a series of questions from F1 content creator Kyan Francis.
When asked 'who on the grid would be the best man at your wedding', Albon responded: "On the grid, I would say George [Russell]. Easy one."
Russell and Albon share a stronger bond than most on the F1 grid, setting their respective fan bases alight with glee with their paddock japes over the years.
During an appearance on the Fast and Curious podcast, Albon told the hosts to refer to Russell as 'Princess George' and chastised him for standing him up in Monaco.
Russell laughed then joked: "I've text Alex on numerous occasions to make plans, and he just pies me off all the time, especially when his girlfriend Lily is around. He's one of those that wouldn't get back to you in weeks, and then the girlfriend leaves, he's like 'hey mate, you fancy a coffee?' So I'm like 'oh, now you want me!' So I just presumed he wouldn't be around."
It's all good fun.
Who is Alex Albon's fiancée Lily Muni?
Lily Muni He is a Chinese golfer who plays on the LPGA Tour, and has been in a relationship with Albon since 2019.
The 26-year-old revealed their meeting to TS Media, and said: "He DM’d me first, very smoothly. But we were really just friends for the longest time.
"We really bonded over our sports or similarities that, you know, we see, we feel and all the struggles we were going through at the time. So we really bonded over that.”
Messages of congratulations have flooded in from the F1 world on their engagement, with Williams even publishing a press release to celebrate the good news.
The team wrote: "Some wonderful off-season news has broken, with Alex Albon announcing his engagement to partner, professional golfer Lily Muni He.
"From everyone at Atlassian Williams F1 Team, congratulations to Alex and Lily on the engagement – we wish you both every happiness as you look ahead to the next adventure together."
