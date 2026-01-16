Sergio Perez's tell-all interview regarding his time at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen has drawn the ire of one F1 insider.

The Mexican driver returns to F1 with Cadillac this year, but harked back to the past with an appearance on the Crack Podcast and wasn't afraid to speak his mind about Red Bull.

Perez described being team-mates with Verstappen as one of the 'worst jobs in F1' and claimed if he was 'faster than Max' then it was a 'problem' in the team.

However, Perez's comments have received no sympathy from former Williams and Ferrari manager Peter Windsor, who deemed his words to be 'nonsense'.

Perez claims rubbished

Speaking on the F1 Hour, Windsor said: "I think he’s being a perfect victim, I don’t think there’s a grain of truth in it.

“I think if you’d had Charles Leclerc in the other Red Bull in the last five to six years he would have been pretty successful, he might even have won a championship against Max. That’s not to say that he’s as good as Max right now, but if you had a class driver in the other car of course he’d be very near Max.

“The reality is they’ve never had a class driver alongside Max apart from the brief period when Daniel Ricciardo was there.”

“Red Bull are quite capable of producing two very competitive cars as we saw in the Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber days so it’s all nonsense and it’s all Perez trying to justify not being as quick as Max and basically saying ‘if they’d built the car around me I would have won four championships and Max would have been nowhere', is that what he’s trying to say? I think he’s wrong there as well!”

“He’s shown that, well above his talent level probably, he won grands prix, he should be saying ‘I just can’t believe how lucky I was to be driving for Red Bull when I did, I was so happy to be there, what a great team, I was there for the golden days with Jonathan Wheatley and Christian [Horner] and Adrian [Newey]’. Why is he not saying that?”

READ MORE: Max Verstappen lines up team principal move

Related