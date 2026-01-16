Red Bull star given impossible Max Verstappen choice

Max Verstappen's newest team-mate Isack Hadjar is facing an impossible decision over how to attack the second Red Bull seat in 2026, according to F1 champion Damon Hill.

Hadjar has been handed the chance to prove himself at the main team after only a single season in the sport and will line up alongside the Dutchman in 2026 to tackle the new wave of regulations.

Former Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda failed to impress during his 22-round stint with the energy drink giants last season and only contributed 30 points to their final tally of 451.

But Hadjar's job could be turn out to be much more complex than simply putting in consistent points-scoring performances.

Will Hadjar F1 success be stunted by Red Bull?

Ahead of the 2026 campaign, 1996 champion Hill and three-time grand prix winner Johnny Herbert discussed Hadjar's chances at his new team on the Stay On Track podcast, highlighting that he will have to carefully juggle proving himself worthy of one day fighting for a title and also supporting Verstappen in the number two role.

Discussing Red Bull's expectations for Hadjar ahead of his debut season with the main team, Hill said: "He's going to have to accept that in that team, Max rules and he's there as the supporting act.

"It's whether you can get your head around that as a competitor because would Max do that?"

Hill also raised the more troubling point over whether a driver who is okay with being number two can ever really have a shot at winning a title of their own.

"So in other words, are you world championship material if you can accept coming number two?" Hill queried.

"It has to be seen as, if he's going to go and do this job at Red Bull, he's going to have to say, 'ok, I am here to strengthen myself, to learn in order to be number one at some point somewhere... but how do you communicate that without upsetting the apple cart?"

