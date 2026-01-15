Max Verstappen rejects Lewis Hamilton F1 challenge

Max Verstappen has admitted that he has no intention of taking on an F1 challenge set by the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

The Dutchman is already being celebrated amongst the greatest drivers of all time, and at just 28-years-old has four titles to his name. Only Juan Manuel Fangio, Schumacher and Hamilton remain ahead of Verstappen on world titles, with the latter two tied on seven world titles.

In an interview with Blick, Verstappen was asked: "Do you see any parallels? Schumacher won 72 races for Ferrari, you have won 71 for Red Bull so far."

While the question didn't directly refer to Hamilton, Verstappen nonetheless claimed that he is not interested in matching both the Brit and Schumacher's record of seven world championships.

“Yes, on the track and in my private life. But after more than 230 races, my goal is definitely not to chase seven world championship titles," Verstappen explained.

"For me, there is nothing more important than my family and my children. They are the motivation that you can only get within your own four walls.”

Is Verstappen's time running out in F1?

Verstappen welcomed his first child, daughter Lily, last year with his partner Kelly Piquet and is also stepfather to the Brazilian's child Penelope, whose father is former F1 star Daniil Kvyat. Alongside his close family, Verstappen also has vast extended family and is uncle to sister Victoria's three children Luka, Lio and Hailey.

In the same conversation with Blick, the Red Bull driver confirmed that he will not race into his 40s and stated he intends to fulfil his contract with the team until the end of 2028.

Verstappen said: "I'm 28 now and have a contract with Red Bull until 2028. I intend to fulfil it. At this point, I'm ruling out a team change. It's a shame that I won't have my friend and mentor Helmut Marko by my side in 2026. I'll miss him."

When the interviewer remarked that he wouldn't be around the paddock at 40, Verstappen continued: "You can bet on it. At 40, I might still be standing in the pits as a team principal in another series."

