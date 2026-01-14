close global

Max Verstappen looks at the start of a MotoGP race in a composite

Max Verstappen reveals MotoGP 'excitement' in F1 exit hint

Sheona Mountford
Max Verstappen has revealed that he is excited by the prospect of MotoGP when he decides to leave F1.

The Dutchman has often stated that he won't draw out his F1 career to the lengths older contemporaries Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have, but that doesn't mean he will quit racing altogether.

In 2025, Verstappen's proved his commitment to racing by going and winning on his GT3 debut at the Nurburgring, schooling his rivals with a dominant display.

The four-time champion has expressed his wish to take part in the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours this year, but his extra curricular racing ambitions do not end there.

Verstappen: MotoGP excites me

During an interview with Swiss publication Blick, Verstappen was asked about his experience around the Nordschleife, where he hinted at an interest premier motorcycle series MotoGP.

"I enjoy these kinds of adventures. Because at some point, Formula 1 will no longer be relevant to me – but other races will be. Even MotoGP can excite me," he revealed.

One racing feat Verstappen would also like to attempt is the 24 Hour of Le Mans, one of the world's most prestigious endurance races, even teasing a link-up with fellow champion Alonso.

Anyone who will be hoping that Verstappen can complete the illustrious Triple Crown of Motorsport will be bitterly disappointed, however, with the Dutchman telling Mundo Deportivo last year: "No, I don't want to do it. Not the Dakar, not the Indianapolis 500. No, I'm not really interested."

