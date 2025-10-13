Why Max Verstappen will NEVER complete Motorsport's Triple Crown
Why Max Verstappen will NEVER complete Motorsport's Triple Crown
F1 champion Max Verstappen may be considered one of the greatest drivers of all time, but he will never earn the most prestigious motorsport accolade - the Triple Crown of Motorsport.
The Triple Crown includes a victory in all three of the world’s most prestigious racing events: the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Graham Hill remains the only driver to achieve all three victories across his career, although the F1 legend believed that the Triple Crown included an F1 world title not the Monaco GP.
Following Verstappen’s GT3 and endurance race debut at the Nurburgring, where he won in dominant fashion, the champion proved his racing ability extends to multiple disciplines, not just F1.
The Dutchman has also expressed interest in taking part in iconic endurance race the 24 Hours of Le Mans one day, and said in 2024: “Le Mans I definitely would like to do.
“I’ve been there already when my dad used to race and the atmosphere is amazing. It’s endurance, so many people, driving through the night, sunrise – I think it’s really cool.”
Will Verstappen compete in the Indy 500?
If Verstappen – who is a four-time F1 title holder and two-time Monaco GP winner – were to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, he would be one race away from securing the Triple Crown, with only a victory across the pond in IndyCar needed to complete the accolade.
The Indy 500 is a 500 mile race that takes place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May, frequently clashing with the Monaco GP weekend. Speaking to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo however, Verstappen confirmed he would never take part in the event.
It's not the logistics of managing both races that prevents Verstappen from taking part in the Indy 500, but the risk associated with the race that has instead contributed to such a resolute rejection.
"No, I don't want to do it. Not the Dakar, not the Indianapolis 500. No, I'm not really interested,” Verstappen said definitively.
“I like watching it, but it's not the kind of racing I'd like to do after Formula 1. GT car racing is tough, yes, but it's not in the desert, it's in normal conditions.”
When asked if the reason he didn’t want to race in Dakar or Indianapolis was because it was too dangerous, Verstappen added: “Yes, because it's not worth the risk of racing there.
“After Formula 1, you've already risked your life enough for many years. So that's just another risk that, in my opinion, comes a time when it's no longer worth taking.”
