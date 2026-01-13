Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll has suggested that his team lack the 'tools' required to be a 'top team'.

The Silverstone-based outfit have recently hired design legend Adrian Newey as their team principal, and are looking to become a championship-contending team in the future.

Newey was initially brought in as a managing technical partner, overseeing the work being done ahead of the F1 regulation changes in 2026, but it was announced at the end of 2025 that he would be replacing Andy Cowell as team principal.

It's an unusual position for Newey to find himself in, but the team are hoping to be on an upward trend from 2026 onwards, with Newey and Enrico Cardile just two of the big names that they have signed to their team from 'bigger' outfits.

Aston Martin also have a two-time world champion in Fernando Alonso driving their car, alongside Stroll who is entering his 10th season in the sport and is now a highly experienced racer.

Yet, speaking at the end of last year, Stroll refused to get too excited about Aston Martin's prospects, suggesting that the team did not have all the right tools to be challenging the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren.

"It’s a big question mark for everybody," Stroll told media in Abu Dhabi. "No one knows at this time of the year how everyone’s going to look in Melbourne.

"For sure, we don’t have all the tools to be a top team, so there’s no hiding behind that, but time will tell how good we look.

"I think, for us, it’s exciting, going forward to the new regulations, with everyone coming on board, the new structure and all the people. We’re looking forward to it as a team."

Alonso's Aston Martin hopes rest on Newey

Newey has always stated that he has wanted to work with either Alonso or Lewis Hamilton, largely considered to be the two best drivers of their generation.

He now has the chance to return two-time world champion Alonso to winning ways, with the 44-year-old Spaniard not having claimed a title since 2006, or a race victory since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

Alonso is the most experienced driver in the history of the sport, sitting atop the all-time list for grand prix starts with a whopping 425 since his debut in 2001.

2026 is the final year of Alonso's current contract, and he will be hoping that he can add more podiums and potentially even a 33rd race victory to his tally.

Alonso has already stated that whether he signs a new contract or not will be entirely down to Aston Martin's 2026 performance. Should they be challenging for race wins and podiums, he said, then he will likely retire at the end of 2026, whereas if they are still in the midfield, then he will likely sign a new contract and gamble on Newey and the rest of the team turning things around in 2027 or 2028.

