Two-time world champion's series debut ends in disaster as F1 dream takes big hit

A recent foray into single-seater racing has not gone as planned for two-time world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera.

The Red Bull athlete made his debut in the 2026 Formula Regional Oceania Trophy last weekend, taking to the Hampton Downs Motorsport Park for the first round of the four-stage event.

Rovanpera shocked the world of WRC last year by announcing his decision to leave the discipline he had broken records and won two titles in, instead deciding to pursue his dream of making it to F1.

But during his first competitive weekend in single-seaters, the 25-year-old's F1 ambitions have already taken a hit after crashing out on the opening lap of race four.

After three underwhelming performances prior to race four, Rovanpera lined up ninth for the feature race.

He made it safely beyond Turn 1, but the two-time world rally champion dipped his toe back into off-roading, hurtling off the track in his Hitech car after making contact with Sebastian Manson.

The incident also involved Ryan Wood and Yevan David and Rovanpera later confirmed via social media that thankfully all four drivers caught up in the crash escaped without injury.

Can Rovanpera make it to F1?

After a weekend to forget for the Finn, Rovanpera took to social media to assess his disappointing incident that saw him ruled out of the final race of round one.

The Red Bull athlete wrote: "My debut weekend is now completed!

"I started the first race of the day from 18th and after some good battles and time penalties for couple of drivers I finished up in P13.

"For the weekends feature race I qualified 9th, but unfortunately my race ended already on the first lap...

"After being crashed out of the track. All the four drivers involved in the crash walked away unharmed which is the most important thing. More racing to come soon as we start to head towards Taupo for the next weeks races!"

With a star-studded lineup in the series this year, Rovanpera has his work cut out to convince his fans and rivals that he deserves a chance in single seaters.

The machinery used in the series is ranked just below an F3 car, but the track time will be vital for the rally champion to work out if he made the right choice switching disciplines this late in his racing career.

Rovanpera has three rounds remaining to prove himself in New Zealand's premier formula racing category which in the past has helped Kiwi driver Liam Lawson, Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad and reigning F1 champion Lando Norris on their way up to the pinnacle of motorsport.

