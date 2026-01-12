F1 champion claims THIS was the moment Oscar Piastri hit rock bottom

The blame for Oscar Piastri's failure to win the 2025 F1 championship has been laid at McLaren's door once again, with one decision highlighted as the moment the Aussie hit rock bottom last season.

The 24-year-old missed out on picking up his maiden championship last year and was instead forced to watch on as team-mate Lando Norris took the title.

The fight eventually went down to the wire with Norris clinching the top spot in the standings by just two points after the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

But it wasn't Piastri who finished as runner-up, instead the two McLaren drivers were separated by four-time champion Max Verstappen.

The team's controversial 'papaya rules' were on display many times across last year's campaign and may have cost Piastri the title, but one moment in particular that was orchestrated by McLaren has been singled out by F1 champion Damon Hill.

Speaking on the Drive to Wynn podcast after the season finale, the 1996 drivers' title holder appeared sympathetic towards Piastri for the many incidents where team orders were called in 2025.

“I think he probably felt the worst he was going to feel after Qatar, I think he could not believe what had happened there,” said Hill, referring to McLaren's call not to pit Piastri and Norris during a safety car.

McLaren were the only team not to take advantage of the safety car in the pits and the bizarre decision likely cost the Aussie a win.

Piastri must refuse McLaren team orders in 2026

Piastri appeared understandably furious in the media pen after the penultimate round of 2025, but it was far from the only time the Woking-based squad interfered with his championship.

Piastri led the drivers' standings for the majority of the 2025 campaign and according to Hill, he cannot afford to allow McLaren to continue issuing team orders in 2026.

“He had some misfortune, you have to say, and he’s lost out because of some decisions with McLaren, trying to be fair. For example, Lando had a bad pit stop at Monza, and he was asked to give the place back," Hill added.

“Wow, that’s quite a big thing to do, isn’t it, to give points away to a guy you could be fighting for the world championship for? He will probably look at that and go, ‘Well, maybe I won’t do that again’.

“Next year, if I were him, I’d be coming back saying, ‘Listen, I love the team, and it’s been great, but I have to think of myself’.”

