The family of Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc is about to get bigger following an exciting pregnancy announcement on social media.

The Monegasque driver received some wonderful news over the F1 off-season as it was revealed that he is set to become an uncle in 2026.

The 28-year-old's brother, Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc, and his wife Dr. Charlotte Tolotta-Leclerc, took to social media this week to reveal that they would be welcoming their first child together later this year.

The joint Instagram post showed snaps of the couple looking overjoyed at the news, with the carousel of images also featuring an adorable baby scan.

The accompanying caption on the post read: "Our hearts are so full. A little miracle on the way. Grateful for this incredible gift. Can’t wait to meet you, little one. — mom & dad."

Messages of congratulations poured in beneath the post, with Charles' fiancee Alexandra Saint Mleux commenting a series of emotional emojis and red love hearts.

Rebecca Donaldson, the partner of Charles' former Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz also wrote: "Ahhhh so happy for you both!!!!!"

Charlotte later shared her gratitude for the wholesome comments, posting on her story: "Feeling the love in every message. Truly grateful."

Who is Dr. Charlotte Tolotta-Leclerc?

Leclerc's eldest brother Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc married Dr. Charlotte Di Pietro in June 2025, in a second stylish ceremony with all the family present in Puglia, Italy.

The couple first encountered one another in a meet cute of sorts in Madrid, when Lorenzo was visiting and Charlotte was living there whilst studying dentistry.

They were introduced through mutual friends and after hitting it off in Spain, juggled the distance between them by meeting every weekend either in Madrid, Monaco, or another romantic European city.

Charlotte eventually moved in with Lorenzo in Monaco and the pair were engaged after a reportedly stunning proposal at the Hotel Splendido in Portofino.

This year will be a busy one for the Leclerc family as the dentist and entrepreneur will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in the summer of 2026, by which time they may have also welcomed their firstborn into the family.

There is also a chance that F1 star Charles Leclerc and his partner Alexandra Saint Mleux could be getting married this year as well, after the couple announced their engagement last November.

No official date has been set for the star-studded wedding.

