F1 teams are offering fans crumbs of content in the build up to the grand reveal of their 2026 challengers, but Ferrari's might have been the strangest.

From the likes of Aston Martin we've heard the sound of their new Honda engine, while filming from Audi's shakedown in Barcelona has circulated on social media.

Yet, in Ferrari's recent social media post, their teaser for the 2026 challenger, showed well...nothing.

The team posted a clip of some dusty looking red and white swirls forming the letters and the name of Ferrari's 2026 car, the SF-26, alongside the caption: "A new era begins, with the SF-26."

F1 fans in the comments, however, were a bit confused as to the point of the post in the first place.

Ferrari announce SF-26

One fan took on the vague nature of the video, and wrote: "What are you even advertising?"

Other fans didn't remain hopeful that the SF-26 will bring them further luck, with another adding: "So the name of the newest tractor is SF-26. Ok."

Another fan simply posted a picture of a scarlet tractor decorated with the Ferrari logo, while others lowered their expectations for 2026, and wrote: "New era same...You know."

The subdued announcement is all part of Ferrari's strategy to not overhype the upcoming season, in stark contrast with winter last year.

Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari was met with significant fanfare, and copious social media posts reminding us of the legendary match up, only for the 2025 season to materialise in bitter disappointment for both the team and the champion.

Instead, Ferrari are fully focused on letting their results do the talking in 2026, and finally returning to their winning ways.

