New McLaren signing reveals moment with Zak Brown that changed everything

One of the latest motorsport stars to sign with McLaren has revealed the moment with CEO Zak Brown that kickstarted his partnership with the F1 team.

The Woking-based squad picked up both the constructors' and the drivers' championships in 2025, marking the first time they managed to do the double in F1 since 1998.

Their driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri proved themselves to be one of the most reliable pairings on the grid last season, and as such, McLaren won't be looking to change their lineup anytime soon (that is of course unless Piastri finally has enough of papaya rules).

Regardless of the security of McLaren's F1 lineup, the team emphasised an increased focus on bolstering their junior ranks in 2025, adding some impressive names to their driver development programme.

The team recently welcomed Ella Stevens and Ella Hakkinen to their ranks and have continued to boost their talent pool for the future by signing Christian Costoya, 2025 F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli, and Dutch racing star Richard Verschoor.

But the way in which Verschoor secured his McLaren signing may surprise you!

Verschoor hopes to inspire with McLaren signing story

Having competed in five consecutive F2 campaigns, Verschoor has now tied with the record for the most race wins, having picked up eight during his time in the feeder series.

The 25-year-old has not secured an F2 seat for 2026 and looks to be done with the championship, seemingly content with meeting his goal of being a title contender in 2025.

Instead, he looks set to race in the 2026 European Le Mans Series (ELMS) with Duqueine, but he will no doubt be keeping an eye on a future path back into F1 now that he has secured McLaren's backing.

So, in such a competitive environment, how did Verschoor convince McLaren to put their faith in him? It seems a bold move from the F2 star could explain it.

In conversation with F2.com, the former MP Motorsport driver recalled how he decided to put himself out there by introducing himself to the Mclaren Racing CEO.

"Once I saw Zak I decided to walk up to him," Verschoor revealed.

"I went without anyone telling me to do so, without any idea of what it could bring, and look what it brought.

"Now we are only getting started, but it's a nice step and I am very proud to be part of McLaren.

"I said it to my mates two or three years ago if I could choose one F1 team it would be McLaren. So it's very nice that it all came together like this.

"After getting an opportunity with MP, starting a fifth season, which many people didn't like, to end it this way is very nice."

The F1 hopeful may not have a clear path to F1 mapped out just yet, but he hopes his bold move confronting Brown will inspire others to follow their dreams.

“If you really hold on to something that you believe can happen and for me it was always to be part of a big team, a big manufacturer, a big family, it was always my dream," he said.

