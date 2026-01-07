Lewis Hamilton odds-on to retire from F1 this year

A leading bookmaker has priced Lewis Hamilton as odds-on to retire within 12 months.

The seven-time world champion looked out of sorts in his first season with Ferrari in 2025, failing to take a single grand prix podium and appearing increasingly disheartened when talking to the media.

The exact details of Hamilton's contract with the team are unclear, but the Brit has hinted that his current deal runs beyond the end of 2026 (calling it a 'pretty long contract' late last year), which fits with the tentative understanding that Hamilton's future at the team is in his own hands through at least the end of 2027 via options in his deal.

However, Betfair have priced a 2026 retirement at odds of 4/5, with the Brit 5/1 to retire in 2027 and 8/1 to extend his career beyond that.

Ferrari boss unconcerned by Hamilton attitude

Company spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said of the brand's odds for the sport in 2026: “In F1, it is Evens that we see another British driver winning the drivers' championship, with George Russell 4/1 to go all the way.

"Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is odds-on to retire before the end of the year, with the F1 icon 5/1 to race for one more year."

As disheartened as Hamilton has appeared in his public-facing appearances, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has insisted that he has no concerns about his driver's buy-in with the team – insisting that the Brit continues to put a 'positive energy' into fixing the Scuderia's problems.

“I respect perfectly the position of the drivers when they have this attitude. Then the most important for me is also to have someone collaborating with the team.

“It's much better to have someone not speaking in the TV pen and coming back to the debriefing, speaking with the engineers, trying to find solutions and it's the attitude that Lewis had even when he had a tough moment in the last part of the season and this is putting a positive energy into the team.

“Now, honestly, and I have exactly the same situation with all of you, that when you are jumping on me and I'm going down to the pit-wall after a tough race and you have tons of questions, sometimes I don't want to spend too much time to answer the questions.”

