close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Lewis Hamilton looking miffed at the Qatar Grand Prix

Ferrari chief defends Lewis Hamilton behaviour

Ferrari chief defends Lewis Hamilton behaviour

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton looking miffed at the Qatar Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur has defended Lewis Hamilton's downbeat interviews throughout the 2025 season.

A concoction of Ferrari's poor pace and Hamilton's own inability to adapt to his new team, has resulted in a frustrating season - particularly evident as soon as the champion jumped out of the car and spoke to the media.

Amongst his most memorable interviews, were when Hamilton advocated for his own axe in Hungary, and said: "The team has no problem. The car’s on pole, they probably need to change their driver.”

Rachel Brookes has indeed had the toughest job of the year, with her Sky Sports colleague Martin Brundle admitting that he dreads when Hamilton enters the media pen now.

Vasseur defends Hamilton interviews

Hamilton signed off the 2025 season with three consecutive Q1 exits, and in Abu Dhabi said over team radio: "Every time, mate. I'm so sorry."

Ferrari team principal Vasseur, however, has defended his driver in the media, and claimed that Hamilton's attitude is completely different behind the scenes.

“I respect perfectly the position of the drivers when they have this attitude. Then the most important for me is also to have someone collaborating with the team," Vasseur explained.

“It's much better to have someone not speaking in the TV pen and coming back to the debriefing, speaking with the engineers, trying to find solutions and it's the attitude that Lewis had even when he had a tough moment in the last part of the season and this is putting a positive energy into the team.

“Now, honestly, and I have exactly the same situation with all of you, that when you are jumping on me and I'm going down to the pit-wall after a tough race and you have tons of questions, sometimes I don't want to spend too much time to answer the questions.”

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'

Related

Lewis Hamilton F1 Ferrari Fred Vasseur

Latest News

Ferrari chief defends Lewis Hamilton behaviour
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari chief defends Lewis Hamilton behaviour

  • 29 minutes ago
George Russell 'wants to be team-mates' with Max Verstappen
George Russell

George Russell 'wants to be team-mates' with Max Verstappen

  • 1 hour ago
F1 champion fearful of 'hate mail' over Ferrari criticism
Ferrari

F1 champion fearful of 'hate mail' over Ferrari criticism

  • 2 hours ago
Arvid Lindblad handed 'special' Red Bull drive
Red Bull

Arvid Lindblad handed 'special' Red Bull drive

  • 3 hours ago
Williams F1 star tipped to become world champion by racing legend
F1 News & Gossip

Williams F1 star tipped to become world champion by racing legend

  • Today 08:56
Sauber to stay in F1 despite Audi takeover
F1 2026

Sauber to stay in F1 despite Audi takeover

  • Today 07:51
More news

Most read

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
50.000+ views

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams

  • 7 december
 Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
30.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision

  • 13 december
 Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
30.000+ views

Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions

  • 7 december
 Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
30.000+ views

Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus

  • 12 december
 Lando Norris disqualification feared after urgent McLaren message
20.000+ views

Lando Norris disqualification feared after urgent McLaren message

  • 7 december
 F1 Penalty Points 2025: Star nears race BAN after Abu Dhabi GP
15.000+ views

F1 Penalty Points 2025: Star nears race BAN after Abu Dhabi GP

  • 9 december

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x