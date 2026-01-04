close global

Credit for photo: ASO

Driver loses it in spectacular meltdown after crashing out of Dakar Rally

Chris Deeley
It has not been a very happy New Year for German rally driver Daniel Schroder.

Saturday saw the running of the short prologue stage of the 2026 Dakar Rally, a two-week marathon around Saubi Arabia with nary a road in sight.

That mini-stage involved just 23km of timed racing (plus another 75km or so of simply getting from one place to another via the navigators' route books), but the German absolutely demolished his chances of glory even in that short hop.

The 2026 edition of the race featured almost 5,000km of timed racing – and Schroder overturned his PS Laser Racing VW Amarok after after less than 0.5 per cent of that distance.

Daniel Schroder: I am the stupidest m**********r here

The rally's official account posted a video of the 36-year-old's reaction to the crash – aiming a massive kick at his upturned car's front right wheel and shouting "I'm the biggest, stupidest m**********r around here!"

That reaction seemed to have been brewing from the moment he lost control, beginning to curse himself in the cockpit before the car had even stopped flipping, screaming 'MY F****** GOD. WHY AM I SO STUPID, MAN? Why am I so stupid...?'

Schroder and his navigator Henry Carl Kohne officially withdrew from the race before the start of the first proper stage on Sunday.

Before the event, the driver had said: "Overall, the competition is extremely tough, but we will aim for a position between 15th and 20th. We’ve made developments to the car and improved our teamwork with my navigator, so I hope to have more consistency.

"We fought with some very strong competitors, so getting close to the top 10 isn’t impossible. You never know, but we’ll try to challenge a bit the big names! My passion for the Dakar never fades. Every year, you come back with a different goal. Driving a T1+ is incredible, it’s mind-blowing what these cars can do."

Better luck next year, Daniel.

