Carlos Sainz Jr. has sent a message to his father (go on, you can guess his name, you've got all the clues) ahead of a huge race this week.

Sainz Sr. is looking to break his own record as the oldest driver to win the Dakar Rally, set in the 2024 edition of the legendary endurance event.

The Spaniard was a spring chicken at the age of just 61 when he set the record two years ago, but is now 63 years old coming into the 2026 race with navigator Lucas Cruz.

Posting on Instagram this week, Williams star Sainz Jr. wished his father luck and expressed his 'admiration' for the four-time Dakar winner as he looks to bounce back from a crash in the 2025 edition.

Sainz wrote: "I have watched you take on this challenge for years. I experienced a small taste of it last summer and my admiration towards you and what you do keeps increasing. Good luck at the Dakar, Dad. Proud of you for the way you keep pushing and raising the bar! Vamos!"

Sainz Sr shares positive update after early stages of 2026 opener

The short prologue stage was completed on Saturday, with Sainz Sr. confirming on social media that the first day's driving had gone smoothly.

"Prologue completed with no issues," he posted. "Now it’s time to rest and focus on choosing a good start position for tomorrow. This is just getting started… let’s go!!"

This year's race is set to involve nearly 8,000km of driving over the course of two weeks, circling Saudi Arabia from a starting point in Yanbu back to the very same city a fortnight later.

Sainz Sr. won the historic race in 2010, 2018, 2020 and 2024, all with Cruz as his navigator.

