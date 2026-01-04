Is George Russell the most misunderstood man in F1?

Each F1 driver has a designated persona on the grid.

For Lewis Hamilton it's the glitzy A-List star. Fernando Alonso? The cool but distant Uncle who rocks up every 10 years with a new sportscar. As for George Russell, he epitomises the upper crust of English society.

Hate him or love him, Russell has proven in recent seasons he is one of the most talented drivers on the F1 grid, and one of the few that can get under the skin of Max Verstappen.

Off the track the Brit is defined by his beige wardrobe, 'old money' lifestyle and an attitude that screams 'I went to Eton!' (he didn't FYI, attending grammar school and then moved towards home-schooling).

In the F1 paddock, however, Russell is often willing to give his two cents on a situation, most notably during his clash with Verstappen at the end of the 2024 season.

Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz revealed in his book Notes from the Pit Lane, that Russell's scathing attack on Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he called him a 'bully', was pre-planned and in retaliation to the Dutchman's 'bad mouthing tactics'.

Verstappen labelled Russell 'two-faced' during their infamous feud, and with the Brit acting the gentleman in front of the camera but different when it comes to the race track, you can understand why some would have that perception of him.

As with anyone, appearances can be deceiving and we should always be hasty to judge others without knowing their backstory. So, with this considered, it's time to ask: Is Russell the most misunderstood character on the F1 grid?

Russell's background

Writing for The Player's Tribune last year, Russell delivered a frank account of his upbringing, and you begin to understand why he adopted such a fierce racing mentality.

The Mercedes star recounted the, what some would perceive, cold upbringing from his dad, who would constantly remind him his times weren't good enough on the stopwatch.

If races didn't go to plan, there would be long drives home in silence with Russell describing feelings of 'anger and anxiety' after an unsuccessful day at the racetrack.

Nevertheless, Russell's account was full of respect for the man who put so much time, money and effort into making his F1 career possible, revealing that the family had a 'good life' but were 'not wealthy enough to have a career in racing.'

Reflecting on the relationship with his dad, Russell wrote: "Would I rather have had this 'pat me on the head and tell me everything is great' relationship with my dad growing up knowing what I know now, which is that the toughness he put on me has set me up for life?

"No, my dad didn’t give me all the traditional childhood cradling in the world...But he put his hand in his pocket and gave me every available penny he had. He sold his business to fund my racing. And sacrificed something even more valuable. Time. Every waking second, he sacrificed for my dream. And that means the world to me."

This obsession with driving fast dominated Russell's interviews in 2025. When uncertainty arose regarding his Mercedes future, his mantra was, to paraphrase: 'if I just keep putting in the results, then the future will sort itself out.'

Some could interpret this reaction as unemotional, maybe arrogant, but when that same belief has powered him through the viciously competitive ranks of the F1 feeder series scene, you can see why Russell continues to place faith in it.

In his own words, it's this attitude that Russell thinks has led to a misunderstanding of his personality.

“I think that’s why sometimes I feel like my personality is a little misunderstood. Because I’m so focused on that part of it. Being fast. Everything else is just noise to me. I just want to perform," he explained.

"That’s my mindset: I want to win a F1 world championship. And when I do, I know I’ll want to win another and another … I learned that from being around Lewis [Hamilton] and Toto [Wolff].

“I look at the GOATs, not just of my sport, but every sport. And I think, how can I be like that?”

Not every persona on the grid is going to appeal to every fan – the current state of F1 Twitter is enough to prove this – and for some, George Russell will always rub them up the wrong way.

It's likely he will continue to annoy Verstappen on the race track also. But, after a 2025 season where McLaren (if you'll excuse the metaphor) rolled over and had their bellies tickled by the Dutchman, someone of Russell's character is a much needed force on the grid.

His fierce mentality and occasional mind games, roared on by his talent and focus on being fast, is the perfect cocktail needed for any driver to beat an in form Verstappen. Now imagine that fight in an equally competitive car, at the same team?

Toto Wolff, sign them both up together, immediately!

READ MORE: George Russell claims Max Verstappen 'confrontation inevitable'

Related