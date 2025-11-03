Behind the shine and veneer of F1 is often hard work and sacrifice for drivers to even make it to the top of the sport, let alone succeed.

On the surface, George Russell appears to be in the form of his career. A new contract with Mercedes after a standout season in 2025, and the Brit is being lauded as a champion of the future with dominant wins such as his victory in Singapore.

To get to this stage of his career however, Russell and his family have had to sacrifice a lot, with the Mercedes star not afraid of honesty in regards to his personal life.

In previous interviews, Russell revealed how hard his dad worked to support him in racing, and the often blunt attitude from his father if the Brit didn’t achieve the results expected of him in junior racing.

Writing in a personal essay for the Players’ Tribune, Russell delivered a frank and astonishing recollection of his childhood, recounting all the things he had to give up to further his racing career.

“I was afraid of my own shadow, basically. And I probably didn’t even realise it at the time, but looking back, I was a bit of a lonely kid,” Russell wrote.

“I didn’t have many friends at school because every weekend, when other kids had birthday parties or would go around to friends’ houses, I was at the racetrack. Eventually the invites stopped coming. I knew the reason of course, but my focus was just elsewhere. It didn’t mean that I had no desire having mates, as we all do. Of course I did.”

Russell on his childhood

While racing drivers may appear friendly with each other to the media, the reality is often different with it naturally being difficult to make friends with rivals you go head-to-head with on a F1 racetrack.

This was no different during Russell’s junior career, where he explained how even the parents of rivals' children fell out with one another during race weekends.

“At first, I thought I could make friends with the other drivers, but I learned early on that you can’t really be friends with your rivals,” Russell continued.

“And go-karting was pretty brutal, because you were racing wheel-to-wheel, and you were banging and bashing every other corner, so you ended up having fall-outs with half of the grid. “And then the parents were having fall-outs between each other, and that trickled down to the kids. So it became quite an isolated life.”

To give up so much of what is perceived as normal must be incredibly difficult. But in the end that winning mentality is what separates elite sportspeople from most, what drives them to achieve accolades the rest of us can only dream of.

“But I didn’t really think too much of school to be honest because even by that age I knew where I wanted to be,” Russell concluded on the topic.

“People always ask me how I felt when I was younger, missing out on all this fun stuff and sacrificing so much of my childhood. For me it was no sacrifice — it was a decision. I wanted to be on the racetrack. I wanted to be racing. I wanted to be winning.”

