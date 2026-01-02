F1 star only had 'SEVEN days' off over winter break
F1 star only had 'SEVEN days' off over winter break
One F1 star has revealed that they only received 'seven days' off during the winter break this year.
The 24-race calendar in 2025 was a gruelling schedule, starting in Melbourne in March and ending in Abu Dhabi at the start of December, with all 20 drivers and their teams looking forward to the winter break.
With the regulation changes for the 2026 season, however, the F1 grid have an even smaller window for rest, as work starts right away in January to adapt to the new cars.
Pre-season testing starts at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya between January 26-30, before a second test at the Bahrain International Circuit between February 11-13. A three day test will also take place in Sakhir between February 18-20, before the season begins in Melbourne on March 6.
Alex Albon back on the grind
Speaking to the media at the season ending 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Williams star Alex Albon revealed that the current schedule was brutal and just how limited his time off is with loved ones.
“It’s brutal to be honest with you. I don’t think it’s enough,” he said.
“I think I have seven days off. We finish next week, we do something later next week, do the Christmas parties and all this kind of thing, and then we go to the factory.”
“Then I go for seven days, I come back, I do Christmas for my family, and then on the 27 December, I start my training camp.
"Then 5 January, 6 January, we’re back in the factory. So, yes, not a lot of time to rest.”
Adapting to the new cars ahead of the 2026 season will cause additional strain, as the 22 drivers once again face a mammoth season of 24 races, including an all new Madrid street circuit.
“I think energy management next year is going to be so important. I think the teams are going to really have to respect that," Albon continued.
“Be quite principled in how we go into the year because it’s busy from testing, busy from such a short turnaround. Yes, it’s going to be tough.”
Haas star Esteban Ocon also referenced how difficult the jump to next year's car will be, and compared it to a rally switch.
“It’s like if you jump from an F1 car to a rally car next year, pretty much, it’s that different,” he told the media.
READ MORE: Verstappen ally Lambiase 'in talks' with F1 rival over move
Related
Latest News
Was Martin Brundle nearly replaced by Colin McRae? Rally legend once starred in test for F1 team
- 22 minutes ago
F1 star reveals pact with friends that could get him SLAPPED
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's boss reveals 'low energy' as Ferrari driver exit confirmed
- 2 hours ago
FIA introduce ANOTHER new F1 rule after 2025 controversy
- 3 hours ago
F1 star only had 'SEVEN days' off over winter break
- Today 13:51
Lewis Hamilton reveals work-out routine he hopes can win him record F1 title
- Today 12:55
Most read
Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
- 30 december
Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
- 13 december
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement 'chosen' as Ferrari boss hints at reshuffle
- 21 december
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'
- 21 december
The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career
- 30 december
Oscar Piastri booed over McLaren disqualification comments
- 15 december