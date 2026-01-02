close global

Lando Norris, McLaren, Britain, British GP, 2025

'I make the rules!' New F1 champ Lando Norris puts foot down over penalties during off-season

Sheona Mountford
Lando Norris, McLaren, Britain, British GP, 2025

Newly crowned F1 champion Lando Norris took on the role of race steward during the off-season as he settled once and for all who is the 'Fastest YouTuber'.

Norris' gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, kept fans entertained with some off-season content, which saw the champion preside over eight YouTubers and test their abilities in karts.

The list of competitors included the likes of SV2, Izzy Hammond, TheBurntChip and Maria Bish, who fought for an award entirely made out of LEGO.

All of the rounds involved LEGO in some guise, but Norris let the power go to his head during the slalom section, where the YouTubers had to weave around traffic cones, complete a 360 around a bollard and finish up at the pit wall - all of which were entirely constructed out of the toy bricks.

If a kart hit a cone, then the YouTuber had one second added and five seconds for hitting the pit wall.

Norris gives out penalties

Chip was the first contender, who was immediately snitched on by his rivals for only doing a 180 around the bollard.

Norris then exercised his authority when Chip returned to the pit wall, and the champion said defiantly: "You’re meant to do a 360 around the final bollard.. were you not listening to me? Three second penalty.

When Chip tried to argue for a two second time penalty, Norris ruled over him: "No, it’s three. I make the rules, not you."

Nevertheless, it was Chip who emerged victorious and lifted the LEGO trophy over the others, a lesson that even if you cheat in life, you can still emerge a winner.

