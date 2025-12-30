F1 star admits 'jealousy' over rival's Red Bull promotion

A star of the 2025 F1 grid has admitted they are 'jealous' of Isack Hadjar's Red Bull promotion for next season.

Hadjar faces the unenviable task of competing against Max Verstappen at the same team in 2026, after the Frenchman was named as Yuki Tsunoda's replacement at Red Bull.

On one the hand, Hadjar will be looking at the career of rivals Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson and Tsunoda, frantically praying the second seat curse doesn't hit him.

Alternatively, a seat at Red Bull offers a golden opportunity for the 21-year-old, who could find himself in a race-winning car in only his second season in F1.

It's this possibility that has F1 rival, and fellow 2025 rookie, Ollie Bearman green with envy, albeit a lighter shade of sage rather than a full blown evergreen colour swatch.

Speaking to the media about Hadjar's promotion, Bearman said: "Yeah, I'm a bit jealous, of course, that he's going to be probably fighting for a lot, up in a team like Red Bull. But I'm sure my time will come, and I'm very happy for him.

"Of course, I have raced with him since Formula 3, and he's shown incredible talent and speed. It's great that the rookie generation is getting recognised, and now we have both Kimi [Antonelli] and Isack in top teams.

"So that's great. Just waiting for my shot now, but it will come one day."

Hadjar vs Bearman: Rookie season unpacked

Despite a few rookie errors, Hadjar has undoubtedly had the most impressive maiden F1 season of all the 2025 newcomers.

The highlight of the French driver's 2025 campaigns are his first podium at Zandvoort, and the fact he achieved a significant enough points haul to be named the second best Red Bull driver in the 2025 drivers' standings.

Bearman too has enjoyed a successful first full season in F1, and although he was unable to achieve a podium, he still beat experienced Haas team-mate Esteban Ocon in the standings.

Following a woeful first season for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, and questions over his future in F1, Bearman has even been named as a potential successor to the seven-time world champion.

Ferrari remains the ultimate target for Bearman, who said confidently: "That is, of course, my dream. That's what motivates me to push as hard as I can, and gives me the drive to get up every morning and give everything in everything I do, because that's what I want to do.

"I want to race in red. I want to win in red. And that's my goal in life. Of course, I'm lucky enough to have had the taste, I know what it feels like, so I want to come back to that feeling."

