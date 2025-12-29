Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff has given his verdict over whether he would be willing to take full control at Red Bull after a year of major leadership changes.

Mintzlaff is the managing director of Red Bull GmbH, the F1 squad's parent company, but has been seen in the paddock during grand prix weekends more frequently this season than perhaps any other.

But this came as no surprise given the internal turmoil that unfolded within the ranks of the energy drink giants this year.

Back in the summer, team principal Christian Horner was axed from the role in an entirely unexpected change of leadership.

Horner had been at the helm of the Red Bull F1 team since their entry into the sport in 2005, meaning that his replacement Laurent Mekies had big shoes to fill.

But the former Racing Bulls boss stepped up to the challenge and even got star driver Max Verstappen back into the title fight.

Though the Dutchman eventually lost out on the championship by just two points, Mintzlaff has praised Verstappen's relationship with Mekies as a key element that made the team take charge across the second half of the 2025 campaign.

Oliver Mintzlaff: 'Laurent Mekies is the boss'

Despite Mekies doing such a good job at turning Red Bull's fate around this year, there were concerns initially that he didn't have the bold personality it took to be the face of Red Bull.

Prior to Horner's exit, Mintzlaff was even touted as a possible figure to take on a more hands on role with the team, but in an interview with De Telegraaf, he has clarified his role, maintaining that Mekies is the man leading the squad.

During the interview with the Dutch publication, it was put to Mintzlaff that perhaps the reason he had been attending more F1 races in 2025 was because he had now firmly taken charge of the team from Austria.

When asked if that image matched up to the reality of his evolving role, the 50-year-old replied: "Perhaps, but that doesn't mean I want to control everything.

"I'm not an expert in Formula 1. I like to give everyone space. It's up to me to hire the right people and then let them work to their strengths.

"You're right that I was there more often, during and after the summer, and I wanted to be there in a supporting role."

Mintzlaff then clarified the leadership structure at the team after Horner's shock exit earlier this year, saying: "If we look purely at racing, Laurent Mekies is the boss there.

"We hired him at Red Bull, gave him our trust, and he delivered. He managed to get the team behind him in a short period of time and built a great relationship with the drivers, especially Max.

"Communication between them is more streamlined. And it wasn't easy for Laurent to take over from Christian Horner, who had been team boss for over twenty years, in the middle of the season."

