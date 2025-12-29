F1 star Oscar Piastri has delivered a warning to McLaren team-mate Lando Norris following the Brit's maiden title victory this season.

Norris took an early championship lead for the first time in his career after the opening round of 2025, where a mistake in front of home fans for Piastri saw the Aussie racer left having to claw his way back up to the top to catch his team-mate.

Following the Saudi Arabian GP, Piastri finally made it to the top of the table, but despite leading the drivers' standings for 15 out of the 24 rounds of the 2025 campaign, he eventually lost the title to Norris.

The 26-year-old regained the lead by knocking Piastri off of the top spot after a commanding win at the Mexican GP, when his championship charge truly took off.

But despite his recent loss, Piastri has appeared on good form during F1's winter break ahead of a potential comeback in 2026.

Piastri predicts Norris title rivalry will last 'for many years to come'

Off the back of his third place finish in the 2025 drivers' standings, Piastri returned home to Melbourne where he paid a visit to the MCG to watch Australia's test match against England on Boxing Day.

The home hero fought against jeers from the crowd as he appeared looking dapper in an interview with Channel 7, where a reporter joked: “Now it’s just you and me, is Lando a mate of yours? Good bloke?”

The clip has since been reposted on social media where Piastri could be heard reassuring the interviewer over his relationship with Norris, responding: "No, he’s good, he’s good."

The 24-year-old then continued, predicting that he sees the pair's title rivalry that flourished in 2025 rolling on for many years.

"We get on well and we work together well but yeah, I think we’re going to be battling each other hopefully for championships for many years to come," Piastri said.

The competitive order is set for a reshuffle come Piastri's next home race in March, where the new era of F1 cars will be on display to the public and in seen in action for the first time since the introduction of the 2026 regulations change.

However, Piastri and Norris won't necessarily be frontrunners once again next season if the papaya squad fail to hit the ground running.

