Christian Horner wants to 'take over completely' at F1 team

Christian Horner is reportedly plotting a 'complete takeover' of an F1 team in a bid to return to the sport.

Following 20 years of service, Horner was axed from Red Bull in July and was replaced by Laurent Mekies, ending a legendary era at the team.

Horner will serve a period of 'gardening leave' until the spring of 2026, and according to reports from Dutch publication De Telegraaf has already spoken to Alpine about a role.

The 52-year-old wants some degree of ownership within the team, with the report continuing that Horner could be eyeing up a 24 per cent share, if sold by Otro Capital.

Another report, from Swiss F1 journalist Roger Benoit in Blick, corroborates this report, but suggests: "At Alpine, former Red Bull driver Horner wants to get involved and soon take over completely."

Horner at Alpine?

Horner's friendship with de facto team principal Flavio Briatore, would also make Alpine an attractive proposition, and is one of the reasons he has been so strongly linked to the endeavour since his Red Bull exit.

The Enstone-based outfit will be keen to forget such a miserable 2025 season, finishing last in the constructors' championship with their drivers' Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto often competing in no man's land.

From 2026, Alpine will become a Mercedes customer team, which, if their power unit is as good as believed to be, could shuffle the team further up the midfield.

Yet, a midfield team will not likely satisfy the ambitions of Briatore, and will be looking to bring someone in of the calibre of Horner, who has eight drivers' and six constructors' championships behind him and the capability of transforming the team.

