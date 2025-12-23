Lewis Hamilton's boss has just 'four months' to save his Ferrari job

Lewis Hamilton's F1 boss Fred Vasseur has been given just four months to turn Ferrari's performances around, according to reports.

The arrival of the seven-time world champion at Ferrari placed the already pressurised team under increased scrutiny in 2025, transforming a hopeful Hamilton into a monosyllabic misery.

Ferrari's drivers Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were also criticised in the media by chairman John Elkann, who called for them to 'talk less' and focus on driving.

Ferrari's public fallout, coupled with their fourth place finish in the constructors' championship, signal a team in crisis; but a glimmer of hope remains for 2026 and the new F1 regulations.

Next season will see smaller and more agile cars in F1, with features such as active aerodynamics and an overtake mode, alongside a commitment to sustainable fuels and 50 per cent electrical power.

Such an overhaul is a massive challenge for teams, but also the perfect chance for an underperforming team to rise from the ashes of the ground effect era and master the new ruleset.

Will Ferrari's 2025 sacrifice pay off?

Ferrari sacrificed 2025 to ensure this eventuality, with Vasseur, Hamilton, Leclerc and the team all making the active decision to abandon the season as early as April to focus on the new regulations.

In Swiss publication Blick's end of year review, also throwing forward to the 2026 season, writer Roger Benoit addressed Ferrari's decision to cease development.

He claimed that come April, once the 2026 season in full swing, Vasseur will run out of excuses for Ferrari's struggles.

"At Ferrari, they desperately need success. Boss Vasseur halted development in April due to 2026 – now he has until April to win," he wrote.

Vasseur's role as team principal at Ferrari was questioned this season, with paddock rumours swirling over his replacement - particularly after Red Bull's Christian Horner was put out of a job.

Ferrari, however, ended such speculation by announcing a fresh multi-year contract for the Frenchman at the end of July.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'

Related