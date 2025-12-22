'What the f***!' Red Bull boss reveals reaction to 2026 change

Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff has admitted that he had some serious doubts about a massive decision the F1 team made for 2026, which will impact them for years to come.

For the first time in their 20-year history in F1, the team will be producing their own power units rather than working with a supplier – Honda since 2019, and Renault for a dozen years previously.

The move to internally produced power units puts the team's future entirely in its own hands, with 2026's new regulations providing a (theoretically) level playing field for them to enter into.

Mintzlaff, however, has admitted that he was initially concerned when the late Dietrich Mateschitz informed him that the team would be going to work on building their own engine.

Red Bull chief: Engine was founder's big dream

The German has credited former team principal Christian Horner for stocking the team with the best people for the job though, even if Horner is no longer at the team to enjoy the fruits of those labours.

He said to Dutch publication De Telegraaf: "For us, it'll be especially interesting to see how we do with our own engine. I remember team founder Dietrich Mateschitz telling me a few years ago that we were going to build our own engine. I thought to myself: what the f*** , what does that mean? And then I also heard how much it would cost...

"But it was his big dream, and kudos to Christian Horner for finding the right people for that department. I now especially hope that we can all make Dietrich's big dream come true. That we'll win again in the new era and write new success stories.

"I think this will be a fantastic story, with our two teams: two young drivers in the talent team and Isack Hadjar getting a chance alongside Max. This suits Red Bull; we find the best talents for the best positions. I think we've done quite well overall over the past 21 years."

