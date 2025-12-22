'What the f***!' Red Bull boss reveals reaction to 2026 change
'What the f***!' Red Bull boss reveals reaction to 2026 change
Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff has admitted that he had some serious doubts about a massive decision the F1 team made for 2026, which will impact them for years to come.
For the first time in their 20-year history in F1, the team will be producing their own power units rather than working with a supplier – Honda since 2019, and Renault for a dozen years previously.
The move to internally produced power units puts the team's future entirely in its own hands, with 2026's new regulations providing a (theoretically) level playing field for them to enter into.
Mintzlaff, however, has admitted that he was initially concerned when the late Dietrich Mateschitz informed him that the team would be going to work on building their own engine.
Red Bull chief: Engine was founder's big dream
The German has credited former team principal Christian Horner for stocking the team with the best people for the job though, even if Horner is no longer at the team to enjoy the fruits of those labours.
He said to Dutch publication De Telegraaf: "For us, it'll be especially interesting to see how we do with our own engine. I remember team founder Dietrich Mateschitz telling me a few years ago that we were going to build our own engine. I thought to myself: what the f*** , what does that mean? And then I also heard how much it would cost...
"But it was his big dream, and kudos to Christian Horner for finding the right people for that department. I now especially hope that we can all make Dietrich's big dream come true. That we'll win again in the new era and write new success stories.
"I think this will be a fantastic story, with our two teams: two young drivers in the talent team and Isack Hadjar getting a chance alongside Max. This suits Red Bull; we find the best talents for the best positions. I think we've done quite well overall over the past 21 years."
READ MORE: Max Verstappen issues early retirement threat to F1
Related
Latest News
'What the f***!' Red Bull boss reveals reaction to 2026 change
- 41 minutes ago
F1 blasted by fans after vote result snubbed to give Verstappen win
- 1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso begins new Barcelona GP role as 2026 axe looms
- 2 hours ago
Toto Wolff slams 'entitled' Christian Horner
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's career picked apart as Ferrari boss says he 'hopes' Brit is upset
- Today 06:57
Disneyland Grand Prix? F1 chief unveils masterplan
- Yesterday 22:49
Most read
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
- 13 december
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december
Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
- 7 december
Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
- 12 december
F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
- 4 december