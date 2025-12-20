'Absolutely depressed!' F1 fans react to hilarious 'Ferrari tractor' crash

A viral social media clip depicting Ferrari's 2025 F1 car as a tractor has had Ferrari fans expressing their true feelings about the season.

For the third time in seven seasons, Ferrari went a whole season without a single grand prix victory in 2025, and it was the fourth time in seven seasons at the team that Charles Leclerc wasn't able to win a race.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, was not even able to get himself onto a grand prix podium, although he did claim a sprint race victory in China early in the year.

It all meant that Ferrari would go on to finish down in fourth in the constructors' championship, and certainly by the end of the season, their SF-25 really didn't look capable of challenging the likes of Mercedes, McLaren or Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Now, a social media clip has gone viral showing a tractor skidding in ice and almost flipping over, before correcting itself, but going on to drive off in the completely wrong direction. It is complete with the caption 'The car that Ferrari provides their drivers for 2025'.

This has caused Ferrari fans to vent their frustrations at the team in the comments section, with one user on Instagram saying: "Pfff absolutely depressed."

Another comment said: "Yep. That's all you can expect from a mediocre organisation," while one user said: "Haas' satellite team," in response to the fact that Haas use Ferrari's power units.

Despite all of the negativity, one user did offer a positive spin on Ferrari's season: "If Ferrari is a tractor what is 60 per cent of the grid?"

Ferrari's 2026 hopes

While Ferrari's 2025 season may be being described as 'depressing' by some of their fans, there's no doubt that the team sacrificed performance on their SF-25 at the end of the season in order to focus on the 2026 regulation changes.

The changes to the sport's rules may see a shake up of the competitive order of the teams, providing an opportunity to the likes of Ferrari to challenge higher up the grid, if they can get it right.

The competitiveness of the upcoming SF-26 - which will be released on January 23 - will be vitally important, with the futures of both Hamilton and Leclerc being called into question in recent weeks.

