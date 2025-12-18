F1 superstar Max Verstappen has admitted that Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari are hard to watch.

As Verstappen's win tally (71) draws ever closer to Michael Schumacher (91) and Hamilton's (105), it serves as a reminder that we are under the reign of Verstappen after so many years of Hamilton's sovereignty.

Yet, the Ferrari star's crown hasn't simply slipped, his kingdom has been toppled by a full on coup as Hamilton emerged from the 2025 season without a podium - the first time this has happened during his 18-year career.

The champion's struggles have been the biggest headline of the year, from advocating for his own sacking to his speechless responses to consecutive Q1 exits, Hamilton's has been a decline that has left pundits, drivers and fans alike puzzled.

Verstappen examines Hamilton's struggles

In an interview with Dutch broadcasters Viaplay, Verstappen was asked about Hamilton's 2025 and whether, if he was the 40-year-old, he would quit.

"It hasn't been a nice season for him at Ferrari… you can notice that in everything," he answered.

When an interviewer interjected that it 'hurts' their 'heart' to see Hamilton in this situation, Verstappen agreed, and added: "To be honest, it hurts mine as well. It's not nice to see."

Pushed once again on whether Hamilton would leave F1, the Dutchman remained as clueless as the rest of us, but had faith in the champion's fighting spirit.

"I don’t know. He doesn't give up, so he will definitely be there [next year?], but it's not nice to see," Verstappen concluded.

It's unlikely Hamilton will leave F1 and Ferrari prematurely, particularly given that the team's fortunes could transform should they master the 2026 car, the first of the brand new F1 ruleset.

For now, Hamilton will focus on detaching from F1 and 'unplugging from the matrix' over the winter, to come back refreshed ahead of next season in January.

