Toto Wolff's latest comments about Kimi Antonelli suggest that Max Verstappen's chances of an F1 transfer to Mercedes may be over.

Over the past two seasons, Verstappen has been linked to a Mercedes switch with rumours picking up pace in the summer when Wolff admitted talks with the champion, and had still not secured George Russell or Antonelli's signature for 2026.

During the European portion of the season, rookie Antonelli clearly struggled in the Mercedes with his dip in form beginning with an embarrassing crash into Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, only earning a single point across five grands prix.

At just 19-years-old, Antonelli still has a lot of learning to do in the sport and Wolff confirmed his commitment to the Italian during an appearance on the Beyond The Grid podcast.

Is Antonelli Mercedes' future?

When asked how long it would take for Antonelli to reach his peak in F1, Wolff responded: "When do we expect him to peak?

"Three, five years from now. And that's the time we need to give him."

Five years takes us up to 2030, two years after Verstappen's current contract with Red Bull expires. Wolff's comments suggest they are committed to rearing a champion in the guise of Antonelli, perhaps leaving no room for the Dutchman at the team as a 'number one' driver.

Wolff further discussed what Antonelli still has left to learn in F1, and added: “I think he knows a lot about this sport because that's what he lives and breathes every day.

"But there is the human component that you need to mature as a young man, cope with the dynamics and pressure of this environment. But I mean, no doubt that this is going in the right direction.”

Of course, Mercedes could still hire Verstappen and part ways with Russell, but knowing the nature of the four-time world champion he will not want to play second fiddle to anyone at any team, regardless of who his team-mate is.

READ MORE: Horner 'in talks' with F1 team over return

Related