F1's newest champion Lando Norris recently revealed he felt 'let down' by Williams.

While Williams may not be at the dizzy heights of title success Norris has experienced, they have enjoyed a pretty impressive 2025 F1 season.

The James Vowles-led squad finished comfortably fifth in the constructors' championship, their best finish since 2017 in what has arguably been a strong season from their drivers.

New signing Carlos Sainz secured two podiums with third place finishes in Baku and Qatar, their first in a full race since the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Alex Albon has also produced consistent results and top 10 finishes to ensure Williams go into next year with confidence, in what could be a transformative set of rules for the Grove outfit.

Norris predicted better for Williams

Yet F1 champion Norris had even loftier expectations for Williams in 2025, and wrote in his season predictions at the start of the year that they would do better than fifth.

"Williams will finish top four in the constructors' championship," Norris read from his card in F1's Driver Predictions video.

When reminded that they had finished fifth, Norris grinned: "They let me down. No they didn't! Carlos and Alex let me down."

Of course, beating the likes of McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari would have been a tall order for Williams, but the team did appear in a strong position after winter testing in Bahrain.

Williams emerged as one of the early winners from the three-day test at Sakhir, and although it did not translate into leading pace, 2025 has undeniably been there most successful year in a long time.

READ MORE: F1 team reveals new name for 2026

Related