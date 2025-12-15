BBC SPOTY 2025: How to vote for F1 champ Lando Norris

BBC's 2025 Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony is coming up later this week (Thursday, December 18), and F1 world champion Lando Norris is up for the main award.

Norris claimed his maiden championship in a thrilling conclusion to the season last weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and overall won seven races across the season.

He has become the first F1 driver to be nominated for the award since Lewis Hamilton in 2020, with the Brit winning the prestigious sporting award for the second time following his record-equalling seventh world title.

Six different F1 drivers have won the award since its inception in 1954, including Hamilton, Damon Hill and Nigel Mansell on two occasions, as well as Sir Jackie Stewart once back in 1973.

This year, Norris is up against footballer Hannah Hampton, World Darts champion Luke Littler, golfer Rory McIlroy, World Cup-winning rugby player Ellie Killdunne and Chloe Kelly for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for 2025.

McIlroy is the big favourite, after finally sealing the career grand slam of golf this year by winning the Masters in a thrilling play-off against Justin Rose.

The Northern Irishman remarkably has never won the BBC SPOTY award, and he's the bookies' favourite to do just that on Thursday.

But, it is all down to you. BBC SPOTY is voted for entirely by the British public, so if you want Norris to win, here's how you can vote for him.

How to vote in BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025

As well as the main category, there are also multiple other awards to vote for, including Sports Personality Team of the Year, Sports Personality World Sport Star of the Year, and Young Sports Personality of the Year.

You can vote for your Sports Personality of the Year, and in the other categories, via the BBC Sport website.

At the moment, only voting for the Sports Personality Team of the Year is open, but the presenters of the show will inform you when you can vote for the other awards, so you will be able to have your say as to whether Norris wins yet another 2025 prize or not.

What is BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

The BBC SPOTY award celebrates British sporting stars who have achieved success throughout the year, or who have made a crucial contribution to sport in general.

It has been going since 1954, when long distance runner Christopher Chataway won the inaugural award.

Other previous winners of the award include some huge names such as David Beckham, Paula Radcliffe, Andrew Flintoff and Andy Murray.

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

This year, the awards ceremony takes place on Thursday December 18, live from Media City in Salford, and it will be on BBC One.

Which F1 drivers have won Sports Personality of the Year?

Driver Year(s) won BBC Sports Personality of the Year John Surtees 1959 Stirling Moss 1961 Jackie Stewart 1973 Nigel Mansell 1986, 1992 Damon Hill 1994, 1996 Lewis Hamilton 2014, 2020

READ MORE: Which F1 drivers have won BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

Related