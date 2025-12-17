BBC SPOTY 2025: Date, start time, how to watch live and vote as Lando Norris goes for ICONIC award

Lando Norris has the chance to add the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) award to a stellar year in F1 after claiming his first drivers' title in Abu Dhabi.

After a gruelling 24-race season, where Norris had to fight off team-mate Oscar Piastri and four-time world champion Max Verstappen, the British racing star can finally kick back and relax in the winter break as an F1 drivers' champion.

Norris has already received a homecoming from his McLaren team back at their Woking base, and collected his trophy on stage at the FIA gala, but there is still one more award he can win.

The 26-year-old is one of the final six contenders shortlisted for BBC's Sports Personality of the Year Award (SPOTY), alongside the likes of Chloe Kelly, Rory McIlroy and Luke Littler, though the latter has already confirmed that he will not be attending the ceremony.

When is BBC SPOTY 2025?

SPOTY will take place in MediaCity, Salford, Manchester on Thursday, 18 December 2025 and will be televised live on BBC One.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Clare Balding, with proceedings kicking of at 7pm (GMT).

How does SPOTY work?

The shortlist of six athletes was announced on December 11, with Norris' maiden world title enough to earn him a spot amongst Britain's best competitors in 2025.

The shortlist is as follows:

Hannah Hampton: England goalkeeper

Chloe Kelly: England footballer

Ellie Kildunne: England rugby union

Luke Littler: Darts

Rory McIlroy: Golf

Lando Norris: F1 champion



While the shortlist was picked by an expert panel, the winner of the award will then be decided by a public vote.

How to vote for SPOTY

You can vote for your Sports Personality of the Year, and in the other categories, via the BBC Sport website.

At the moment, only voting for the Sports Personality Team of the Year is open, but the presenters of the show will inform you when you can vote for the other awards, so you will be able to have your say as to whether Norris wins yet another 2025 prize or not.

Who is favourite for SPOTY?

So far, McIlroy is the favourite to win 2025 Sports Personality of the Year, followed by Lando Norris and then Chloe Kelly.

Rory McIlroy: 4/7

Lando Norris: 10/3

Chloe Kelly: 5/1

Luke Littler: 20/1

Ellie Kildunne: 40/1

Hannah Hampton: 66/1



Which F1 drivers have won Sports Personality of the Year?

Formula One drivers who won BBC Sports Personality of the Year Driver Year(s) won BBC Sports Personality of the Year John Surtees 1959 Stirling Moss 1961 Jackie Stewart 1973 Nigel Mansell 1986, 1992 Damon Hill 1994, 1996 Lewis Hamilton 2014, 2020

