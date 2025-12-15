The new FIA rule that impacts every F1 team

The FIA have announced that a new Concorde Governance Agreement has been signed by all 11 F1 teams, with significant changes set to come into play for 2026.

After a lengthy negotiation period, F1’s governing body and Formula One Management (FOM) have settled on a new Concorde Governance Agreement, which dictates how the F1 championship will be run over the next five years.

As such, the latest changes laid out in the ninth agreement will come into place for 2026 and are set to last until 2030.

It comes nine months after the 2026 Commercial Concorde Agreement had been signed, which unlike the Concorde Governance Agreement, does not involve the FIA, with the delay between the two signatures demonstrating the critical nature of fine tuning how the championship is run.

The new agreement will see many changes brought into F1 next season, with the way that entry fees are paid by each team set to be changed, along with the voting structure of F1 commission meetings which could hand more power over to the FIA, with fewer teams required to reach a majority.

But the change that will be the most visible to fans at home from next year onwards is the requirement for every F1 team to display the FIA logo on the nose of each car.

F1 teams to display FIA logo on all cars in 2026

The Concorde Agreement was first implemented in 1981 and was intended to promote sporting fairness, technological innovation and operational excellence in F1.

The FIA have faced heavy criticism this year with many calling for a much-needed overhaul of the sport's marshalling and stewarding systems, with drivers and pundits alike calling for the implementation of full-time, paid stewards.

Through increasing entry fees, F1's governing body will be expected to reinvest a significant portion of the team's payments into stewarding changes, although no concrete plans have been announced following the agreement signing.

What has been floated however is a requirement for the teams to include the FIA more heavily on their machinery.

In a move which is understood to have been implemented in the hope of increasing the governing body's visibility in the F1 paddock, the provisional regulations for 2026 have revealed that all teams could be required to display the FIA logo on their machinery.

Article A2. 3.4 of the general regulatory provisions now states: "Each F1 Car must bear the FIA logo, in either blue or white, with a height of at least 75mm."

"This logo must be positioned on the top of the nose or on either side of the nose and be visible from the side of the car."

Following the announcement of the new agreement ahead of the 2026 season-opener next March, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “The ninth Concorde Agreement secures the FIA Formula One World Championship's long-term future and I am proud of the dedication that has been invested in this process.

"I would like to thank Stefano Domenicali and his team in what has been a strong collaboration, building a framework grounded in fairness, stability, and shared ambition.

"This agreement allows us to continue modernising our regulatory, technological, and operational capabilities, including supporting our race directors, officials, and the thousands of volunteers whose expertise underpin every race. We are ensuring that Formula 1 remains at the forefront of technological innovation, setting new standards in global sport.”

READ MORE: New FIA president elected as only candidate... and still didn't win all the votes

Related