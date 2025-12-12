close global

﻿
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are seen in a composite in front of an FIA logo

Lewis Hamilton fine could now be handed to Max Verstappen after FIA gala absence

Remy Ramjiawan
Max Verstappen has reported in sick and will not be attending the FIA gala in Uzbekistan but he could now face a fine from the FIA.

In 2021, Lewis Hamilton skipped the event as well, with Brit fined for not showing up to Verstappen's coronation as champion having controversially lost out on the title in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi..

At the gala, FIA champions are celebrated. Lando Norris is set to receive his trophy as the new Formula 1 champion, while McLaren will be honoured for clinching the constructors' title.

Second-placed Verstappen though is absent due to a bout of the flu, and further confirmation of that came when he pulled out of a racing sim with Gamergy.

A statement said: "Unfortunately, we’ve had the news from Max Verstappen and his team that he is unwell and therefore unable to attend the Heineken Player 0.0 final at GAMERGY.

"We know how much Max was looking forward to the event - which he has supported for several years - and to spending time with fellow sim racers. He sends his apologies to the fans who were hoping to see him there.

"We are still looking forward to an exciting final and crowning the new Heineken Player 0.0 World Champion."

Will the FIA fine Verstappen?

Verstappen likely won’t face any penalty for missing the event. Since he reported in sick, the FIA cannot impose fines when there is a force majeure situation.

Although Hamilton also skipped the festivities in 2021, he ended up being fined €50,000. However, Hamilton’s absence was a protest against the handling of that season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

That fine wasn’t pocketed by the FIA; as it was directly donated to motorsport diversity initiatives.

How watch FIA awards Gala 2025

This year the ceremony is being livestreamed for free on the FIA's official YouTube channel, so make sure to keep an eye on the link countdown here before tuning in for no extra cost on December 12, 2025.

The awards kick off in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Friday at 6pm (GMT) where champions from multiple racing series governed by the FIA will be crowned.

Alongside Norris, the FIA will also hand out trophies to fellow British racer Oliver Rowland for his victory in Season 11 of Formula E, and nine-time WRC title holder Sebastien Ogier will also be honoured after his victory in the 2025 rally campaign.

Start times may vary depending on where you plan to tune in from around the world, so check out our table below to see what time the livestream begins where you are.

FIA Awards - Friday, December 12, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (UZT)11pm Friday
United Kingdom (GMT)6pm Friday
Central European Time (CET)7pm Friday
United States (ET)1pm Friday
United States (CT)12pm Friday
United States (PT)10am Friday
Brazil (BRT)3pm Friday
Australia (AET)5am Saturday
Australia (AWT)2am Saturday
Australia (ACT)4:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST)12pm Friday
Japan (JST)3am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)8pm Friday
Egypt (EET)8pm Friday
China (CST)2am Saturday
India (IST)11pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)2am Saturday
Turkey (TRT)9pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (SAST)9pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)10pm Friday

