Lewis Hamilton smiles in a Ferrari uniform with a background of bank notes

Lewis Hamilton sports watch worth MILLIONS as miserable Ferrari season ends

Sam Cook
The prices of the watches that F1 drivers wore during the season finale in Abu Dhabi have been revealed, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton donning the most expensive on the grid.

Hamilton repped a Richard Mille model worth $2.3million (£1.7million), according to Wristcheck, as the first season of his lucrative Ferrari contract came to an end.

The recent Forbes rich list revealed that Hamilton had earned over $70million for his first season at Ferrari, following his move to the Maranello-based outfit back in January.

Despite that hefty price tag, Hamilton did not produce great results, not picking up a single grand prix podium across the season, and finishing down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

But he still had style in abundance in Abu Dhabi, sporting a watch that was more than four times as pricey as world champion Lando Norris' watch as he celebrated his maiden title win. Norris wore a Richard Mille worth $470,000 (£350,000).

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen, however, opted for a Tag Heuer, one of Red Bull's main sponsors, a watch that cost him just $6,600 (£5000).

How much are F1 drivers paid?

Although he's no longer number one on the track, Verstappen led the way with F1 driver earnings in 2025, with a whopping $76,000,000 when you take into account his salary and bonuses. And that was without a world championship bonus!

Hamilton came in P2, something he couldn't achieve on the track, at $70,500,000; while the newly-crowned champion Norris secured third spot at $57,500,000.

Find the list of the top 10 highest paid F1 stars in 2025 according to Forbes below!

F1 Driver Salaries

F1 Driver Salaries and Bonuses 2025

Position Driver Team Salary Bonus
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing $65 million $11 million
2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari $70 million $0.5 million
3 Lando Norris McLaren $18 million $39.5 million
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren $10 million $27.5 million
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari $30 million $0
6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $24 million $2.5 million
7 George Russell Mercedes $15 million $11 million
8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin $12 million $1.5 million
9 Carlos Sainz Williams $10 million $3 million
10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes $5 million $7.5 million

