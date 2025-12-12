The prices of the watches that F1 drivers wore during the season finale in Abu Dhabi have been revealed, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton donning the most expensive on the grid.

Hamilton repped a Richard Mille model worth $2.3million (£1.7million), according to Wristcheck, as the first season of his lucrative Ferrari contract came to an end.

The recent Forbes rich list revealed that Hamilton had earned over $70million for his first season at Ferrari, following his move to the Maranello-based outfit back in January.

Despite that hefty price tag, Hamilton did not produce great results, not picking up a single grand prix podium across the season, and finishing down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

But he still had style in abundance in Abu Dhabi, sporting a watch that was more than four times as pricey as world champion Lando Norris' watch as he celebrated his maiden title win. Norris wore a Richard Mille worth $470,000 (£350,000).

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen, however, opted for a Tag Heuer, one of Red Bull's main sponsors, a watch that cost him just $6,600 (£5000).

How much are F1 drivers paid?

Although he's no longer number one on the track, Verstappen led the way with F1 driver earnings in 2025, with a whopping $76,000,000 when you take into account his salary and bonuses. And that was without a world championship bonus!

Hamilton came in P2, something he couldn't achieve on the track, at $70,500,000; while the newly-crowned champion Norris secured third spot at $57,500,000.

Find the list of the top 10 highest paid F1 stars in 2025 according to Forbes below!

F1 Driver Salaries

F1 Driver Salaries and Bonuses 2025