Brundle LAMBASTS Verstappen for reaction to Russell crash

Martin Brundle has strongly criticised Max Verstappen's reaction to last weekend's collision with George Russell.

The Mercedes and Red Bull locked horns on the opening lap of the Sprint race in Azerbaijan, with the Dutchman coming off worst, but still managing to finish in P3.

After a fraught confrontation between the pair in parc ferme in Baku, where Verstappen called Russell a 'd***head', the conflict has spilled over into the build-up for the Miami Grand Prix.

Top pundit Brundle, though, believes that the reaction from the reigning world champion did not show him in a very good light.

“It’s first lap stuff on a very tight track," Brundle began, "We’ve seen Max fight really hard on the outside, and as a Verstappen fan, I was a little bit disappointed with how he handled that, really."

Brundle: Adrenaline was high

George Russell and Max Verstappen shared some fraught words in Baku

"You’ve also got to remember, at the end of the race adrenaline was high. Max was fed up. Sergio’s just won the race, (Max) has just finished third, he’s got a hole in his sidepod, and he’s very unhappy."

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Jenson Button also feels the blame shouldn't lie with Russell following the incident.

Verstappen's sidepod after the Lap 1 incident

"I don't actually think Max gave room for error, either, because when you look at it, it's pretty tight for George at the apex. Yeah, he drove into the side of (Max) and damaged his sidepod, but he didn't do it on purpose."

